Man who worked with disabled kids in Paola pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Kansas man who worked at a center for children with developmental disabilities has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say William Bresee, of Fontana, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

Bresee worked an overnight shift at Lakemary Center in Paola. Prosecutors say Bresee admitted that federal agents downloaded child pornography from his computer at work after investigators traced child pornography to a computer IP address at the center.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 4th.

The following is a statement from Lakemary Center

Mr. Bresee has not been employed at Lakemary since July of 2015 and Mr. Bresee never worked with the children served at Lakemary Center. WhenLakemary was originally informed of his potential criminal activity in 2015, Lakemary fully cooperated with police and Federal authorities. Mr. Bresee was immediately terminated. At no time was any individual in the care of Lakemary Center affected by any actions by Mr. Bresee.