Man whose wife’s remains were found with him in a storage shed removed from court after angry rant

A man whose wife’s remains were found in a storage unit where he was staying with his two small children was removed from a Kansas courthouse after a screaming rant against authorities.

Justin Rey, a 35-year-old from Flagstaff, Arizona, was in court Thursday for a hearing on child endangerment charges.

The Kansas City Star reports an irate Rey yelled that Johnson County authorities were trying to take his children after his wife killed herself. A judge ordered him removed from the courtroom.

Rey was arrested after he and his children – and human remains stuffed in a cooler – were found at a Lenexa storage unit.

The remains haven’t been publicly identified, but court records indicate Rey said they belonged to his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey.

He has not been charged in her death.