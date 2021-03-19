Mandated School Start Date Resurrected
Republican legislators have revived an effort to make sure that all Kansas public school students can return to in-person classes full-time by the end of the month.
The House is expected to consider a measure that would set a March 31 deadline.
A House committee approved the measure after the chamber rejected a proposal approved by the Senate to require full-time in-person classes by March 26.
The Senate’s measure would have been a permanent mandate, and some Republicans in the House had misgivings, fearing it would conflict with another measure lawmakers have passed.
The new House proposal applies only during the current school year.
State Board of Education data shows that only five school districts don’t plan to have most of their students back in full-time in-person classes by then.
The largest is Kansas City, Kansas, which has set its return for April 5.