Manhattan Adjusts Spending Due to Pandemic
Cities and towns across the state have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic, and have started making adjustments to their budgets. For example, here’s what Manhattan has announced so far:
All spring and summer recreation programs in Manhattan will be canceled, and no temporary or seasonal staff will be continued or hired.
Cancellations include the city swimming pools season, youth and adult sports leagues, all parks and recreation-sponsored camps, activities, and events.
The Arts in the Parks concert season has also been canceled for this year.
The City will continue the closure of City facilities and attractions to the public, delay certain planning and infrastructure projects, eliminate travel and reduce training budgets, as well as a selective hiring freeze of new employees.
In addition, the City is implementing a new leave policy effective for employees who have been idled or had a reduced workload. It will pay such employees two-thirds their regular rate of pay, with the option to use accrued leave time for the remaining one-third.