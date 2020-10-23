Manhattan City Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19
Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has notified City Administration that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Estabrook began experiencing symptoms last Saturday, and was tested Tuesday afternoon.
Estabrook has remained in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms, and used a Zoom connection to participate in the October 20 City Commission meeting virtually.
Estabrook says that he has not had any close contact with any of the other Commissioners.
Anyone who had close contact with Commissioner Estabrook after October 15th is advised to complete a 14-day quarantine period, and to contact a medical professional immediately if they begin experiencing any symptoms.
Estabrook says he’s experiencing many of the common symptoms of COVID-19, including body and muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, cough, congestion, and loss of taste and smell.
He plans to continue attending governmental meetings virtually as long as his symptoms will allow.