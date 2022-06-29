Manhattan Cleanup Making Progress

The severe weather that hit Manhattan earlier this month caused considerable damage, and it’s taking a bit longer than originally anticipated to collect all the downed tree limbs.
Citywide cleanup efforts moved into Area Two late last week, after City crews finished picking up tree and limb debris in Area One on June 23rd.
The amount of tree and limb debris collected has been significant, leading to multiple days of work being needed in each region.
Crews will only move into Area Three once Area Two is complete.
Residents of any of the later collection areas – Areas Three, Four, and Five – are urged to have all tree limbs, branches, and drop debris out to the curb, to ensure they are ready.
The City only will accept limbs and tree pieces – no construction debris will be taken.
The projected finish date is now July 12th, although it remains subject to change.