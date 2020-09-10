Manhattan Man Arrested for Rape of Teen
Officers filed a report for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan.
Officers listed a 15-year-old female as the victim and a 67-year-old male known to her as the suspect.
Alan Ingwersen, 67, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection on the offenses of three counts of rape, six counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and ten counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Ingwersen was released on a bond of $250,000.