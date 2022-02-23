      Weather Alert

Manhattan Man Arrested For Sex Crimes

Feb 23, 2022 @ 6:37am
A Manhattan man has been arrested for a series of sex crimes that happened over a period of several years.

Joshua Penabaz, 44, is currently being held at the Riley County Jail in lieu of a one million dollar bond for numerous rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated criminal sodomy charges.

The Riley County Police Department put out a release saying that Penabaz’s arrest is not associated with any of his previous employment.

Until recently, Penabaz worked as a nurse at USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden’s College Hill Early Learning Center.

The requested charges include 72 counts of rape of a person under the age of 14, ten counts of aggravated sodomy of a child, and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation into Penabaz is ongoing.

The Riley County Police noted that, due to the nature of the crimes, no further information will be released.

