Manhattan man arrested in baby’s death

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call concerning an infant not breathing in East Manhattan.
The infant was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then subsequently life-flighted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City where he died.
D’Khari Lyons, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection with the infant’s death while at the Riley County Police Department on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Lyons was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Child. Lyons is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500.000.00 bond.
The case has been forwarded to the Riley County District Attorney.