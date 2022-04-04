Manhattan Man Banned From Doing Business

A Manhattan man who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in Kansas for violating a 2021 consent judgment that alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Douglas L. Bell III, of Manhattan, doing business as Custom Concrete Contractors, LLC, has been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.
Shawnee County District Judge Mary E. Christopher ruled that Bell was in contempt for failing to abide by the provisions of the 2021 judgment, including the payment of $13,606 in restitution to two consumers in Shawnee County.
Bell was also fined $40,000 in new penalties, and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.
Bell was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to honor a two-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a consumer, and failing to perform work on a project after being paid.