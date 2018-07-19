WIBW News Now!

Manhattan man convicted in shooting death of one, attempted murder of another

by on July 19, 2018 at 3:51 PM (2 hours ago)

A 39-year-old Manhattan man was convicted in the shooting death of one man and the attempted murder of another man.

Steven Harris was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez-Garcia.  Prosecutors say Harris shot the two victims in May of 2017 in Manhattan.  German Gonzalez-Garcia died at the scene.  The second victim, Adrian Ortega, was critically wounded.  Harris was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Ortega’s death.

Harris was arrested along with his girlfriend in Wichita four days after the shooting when they tried to check into a Wichita hotel.  Harris had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Franklin County and was released from prison in 2015.

He will be sentenced on August 27th.

