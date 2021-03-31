Manhattan Man Fined, Banned
A Manhattan man who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay more than $13,500 in restitution to consumers, and fined $100,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Douglas Bell the Third of Manhattan, doing business as Custom Concrete Contractors, LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.
Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgement in Shawnee County District Court after Bell failed to respond to a lawsuit Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed against him.
Bell was ordered to pay a total of $13,606.55 to two consumers in Shawnee County.
Bell was also fined $100,000 in civil penalties, and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.
Bell was accused of failing to honor a two-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a consumer, and failing to perform work on a project after being paid.