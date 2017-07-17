Manhattan man jailed for multiple felonies following home break-ins

A Manhattan man was arrested Saturday for attempted murder and aggravated battery after breaking into two homes in rural Pottawatomie County, according to a news release.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat says a 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the 8400 block of Junietta Road, located northeast of Manhattan. The caller reported that a man had broken into the home and threatened to harm them.

The victim described the suspect as a black man in his late 20s – early 30s who fled the scene in a green, four-door Ford with the trunk tied down with a rope.

About 20 minutes later, a second 911 call was made from a person in the 4100 block of Taneil Road, about two miles southeast of the initial crime scene. The caller told police they saw a man in a green Ford pull up in front of their neighbor’s home and enter the residence through a broken garage door.

Deputies from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Riley County police officers responded to that location and found the suspect inside the home.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Devon Davis.

Davis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Davis is currently jailed on $250,000 bond.

A message left with the Sheriff’s Office for addition comment was not immediately returned.