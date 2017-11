A Manhattan man was killed in a car accident Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Spencer H. Clark was driving his 2001 Honda S2000 Convertible just after 10 p.m. on Anderson Avenue in Manhattan when the vehicle went into a skid, crossing all lanes of traffic.

The S2000 then exited the roadway to the south, impacted a tree and came to rest next to a residence on its top.

Clark was buckled up at the time of the crash.