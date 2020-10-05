Manhattan Man Killed in Police Shooting
Image: Riley County Police Department
41-year old Jarred Kemp of Manhattan has died after an officer-involved shooting.
Thursday evening the Riley County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man stating a family member – later identified as Kemp – discharged a firearm, and was threatening to shoot the caller.
Officers, Riley County EMS, the RCPD Emergency Response Unit, and representatives from Fort Riley responded to the scene.
Twice, it seemed that the situation had been deescalated, but at about 1:30 in the morning, Kemp threatened the family member with his weapon again.
Two police officers then shot at the suspect.
Kemp was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan, then life-flighted to Topeka for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
He later died.
To ensure transparency and an impartial investigation, the Lawrence Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the case.
Per department policy, the two officers directly involved have been placed on administrative leave.