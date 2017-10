A Manhattan man was killed Sunday in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle.

The Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 24 Highway, just west of Belvue.

Shane Abeyta, 25, of Manhattan, was killed in the crash. A dispatcher with the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office says Abeyta was the driver of the motorcycle.

No additional information about the crash was given.

The accident is currently under investigation.