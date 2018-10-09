Manhattan man sentenced to over 4 years in prison for viewing child pornography

According to an news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, A Manhattan man was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison for viewing child pornography. He also was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution to victims whose images he viewed.

48-year-old John Francis Wear pleaded guilty to one count of accessing child pornography online. Wear admitted he downloaded software that masks a user’s identity online so he could view sexually explicit photos of children under the age of 18.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney for their work on the case.