Manhattan Mayor Drops Out of U.S. Senate Race
A northeast Kansas mayor has suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.
Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi says that responding to the coronavirus pandemic had become her most important work, and would demand all of her focus for the foreseeable future.
Reddi’s decision all but guarantees that state Senator and Kansas City-area Doctor Barbara Bollier will be the Democratic nominee.
Reddi raised less than $147,000 for her campaign through March, while Bollier raised nearly $3.5 million.
Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, and is currently serving a yearlong term as mayor.
In a statement announcing her withdrawal, Reddi said that the coronavirus pandemic requires that her work as the Mayor of Manhattan be her first and only priority.