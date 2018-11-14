Manhattan police investigating 2-month-old’s death

Authorities say a 2-month-old baby has died three days after he was found not breathing in Manhattan.

Riley County Police Department spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the boy died Sunday. The Manhattan Mercury reports that dispatch received a call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday of a child not breathing on the east side of the city. The infant was taken to Via Christi in Manhattan before being flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rowland says an autopsy will be scheduled and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.