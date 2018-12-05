Manhattan police looking for owner of hit-and-run vehicle

Manhattan police are looking for the driver in a hit and run last Friday.

Just after 5:15 p.m. November 30. the Riley County Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Hunting and Denison. Sixty-one-year-old Susan Keller of Manhattan was seriously injured. The vehicle involved left the scene.

Investigators have located the vehicle involved in the accident and would like to speak to the registered owner, 23-year-old Hassan Rueda of Manhattan.

If you know where Rueda is, call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.