Manhattan Schedules Citywide Storm Cleanup

Press release
A citywide storm cleanup effort will take place in Manhattan starting Tuesday, June 21 through Monday, June 27.
City crews will pass through each neighborhood, according to assigned days for pickup, and collect only properly stacked tree limbs and branches that were downed as a result of the June 11 severe storm at the curb of properties. No other materials will be collected.
“This week, City crews will be clearing stormwater inlets, streets and sidewalks, as well as removing broken and hanging branches in the public right-of-way,” said Rob Ott, director of public works for the City of Manhattan. “As we focus on these high-priority areas, that will give property owners time to gather any storm-related tree debris on private property to the curb by next Tuesday.”
Residents should follow these steps to ensure their items are picked up:
City crews will not be performing any work on private property, and it is the responsibility of the property owner to move any storm debris to the curb. If residents are able to transport the limbs and branches themselves to the Riley County Transfer Station, we ask they please do so in order to reduce the workload on City crews given the high volume of cleanup anticipated.
Full details about the June 21-27 storm cleanup, including a list of licensed tree service contractors for work on private property, can be found on the City’s website at www.cityofmhk.com/stormcleanup.
As depicted in the Storm Cleanup Schedule Map, the cleanup areas and dates are as follow:
More information about the City can be found online at www.cityofmhk.com, or by following the City on Facebook @cityofmanhattan or Twitter @cityofmhk.