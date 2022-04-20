Manhattan Welcomes Scorpion

Governor Laura Kelly has announced a major economic development in the state.
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Incorporated, is starting on development of a new 500,000 square foot biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan.
The $650 million business investment project will create 500 new, high-paying jobs in Manhattan within the next seven years.
The facility will support the development of vaccines that enable an accelerated response to global biological threats.
The Company intends to utilize the new facility with a focus on biodefense.
The facility is expected to have a billion-dollar economic impact within the State of Kansas.
According to Emergen Research, the expected market size for biologics is expected to reach $567 billion by 2028.