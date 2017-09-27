Manhattan woman sexually assaulted over the weekend

Police in Manhattan are investigating a sexual battery that allegedly occurred over the weekend.

Det. Jaime Dickinson with the Riley County Police Department says a 20-year-old woman was sleeping in her home when an unknown suspect broke in and sexually assaulted her.

She described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s with an average build. He was wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and dark rimmed glasses.

“We realize this is a somewhat vague description, but our hope is someone may have witnessed a suspicious person or activity related to this crime and can report it,” police said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Anonymous tips on the incident can be submitted online to Manhattan – Riley County Crime Stoppers.