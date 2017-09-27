WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
54°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear77°
56°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy75°
58°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
63°

Manhattan woman sexually assaulted over the weekend

by on September 27, 2017 at 10:33 AM (2 hours ago)

Police in Manhattan are investigating a sexual battery that allegedly occurred over the weekend.

Det. Jaime Dickinson with the Riley County Police Department says a 20-year-old woman was sleeping in her home when an unknown suspect broke in and sexually assaulted her.

She described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s with an average build. He was wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and dark rimmed glasses.

“We realize this is a somewhat vague description, but our hope is someone may have witnessed a suspicious person or activity related to this crime and can report it,” police said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Anonymous tips on the incident can be submitted online to Manhattan – Riley County Crime Stoppers.  

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle