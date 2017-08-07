UPDATE: Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Missouri police officer

Authorities in Missouri are looking for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

Sgt. William Lowe with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the Clinton, Missouri police officer was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer exited his patrol vehicle and approached the suspect. The driver then got out of a Dodge Nitro and opened fire. The officer was struck by at least one bullet, but was able to return fire.

The suspect sped away and crashed within a few blocks of the scene.

Lowe says the suspect fled on foot. It’s not clear whether the suspect had been shot.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries. The officer, who had been with the police department less than a year, has been identified as 37-year-old Gary Michael.

Authorities believe he is on foot and still in the Clinton area, 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

On Monday morning, authorities in Henry County, Missouri charged 39-year-old Ian McCarthy in connection with the fatal shooting.

McCarthy was initially considered a person of interest after he was identified as the owner of the vehicle.

McCarthy is now charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities searched McCarthy’s home, but could not locate the suspect.

Court records say a warrant was issued for McCarthy in New Hampshire in October 2013 after he failed to appear for sentencing for a disorderly conduct charge.

The records show McCarthy had an extensive criminal background in that state, with 20 counts ranging from misdemeanor traffic violations to criminal charges

filed between 1997 and 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.