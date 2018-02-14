Mann sworn in as Kansas 50th Lt. Governor

Kansas new Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann was sworn in Wednesday by Chief Justice Lawton Nuss in the Old Secretary of State’s office at the Kansas Statehouse. Mann spoke about service and humility in his speech following his swearing in.

“Governor Colyer, it is with a deep sense of humility and an understanding of this great responsibility that I accept your

appointment to be the 50th Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas,” Mann said.

Mann also spoke directly to his children about why he took the job.

“I want to talk to you four directly for a moment,” said Mann. “As your father, I want you to know that I love you and am proud of you. I also want you to know that your mother and I realize fully that this job does not come without costing each of you, but we want to set an example for you for the rest of your life of what servant leadership looks like.”

Mann is a fifth-generation Kansan and he spoke about those Kansas roots, even telling a story about how the house his family still lives in that was ordered from Montgomery Ward and came by train, still has steps that creak thanks to a stunt pulled with a horse generations before he was born.

After touching on the breadth of Kansas’ current economy, Mann then went back to the themes of the speech he gave to the Kansas Livestock Association on Wednesday, even lifting several phrases from that text for the occasion.

“It thrills me that we export so many of our agriculture and our other products, but it pains me that we export too many of our children, who often leave our state for a job,” Mann said. “As Lieutenant Governor, I’m excited to tirelessly work with our Governor to make Kansas a place that Quincy and Austin and Whitney and Elise want to continue their lives in the future, as they grow up.”

Mann has previously served on the board of directors for the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. He is also a board member of the City Teen Center, a nonprofit educational facility serving children in Salina.

Photo courtesy of governor.ks.gov