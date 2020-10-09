Many Children Not Getting Vaccinations
A coalition of health organizations has responded to Kansas’ drop in child immunizations during the pandemic by urging families to maintain pediatric appointments, and stay current on vaccinations for influenza and other preventable illnesses.
The Reflector reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 77,200 fewer vaccination orders had been submitted to the Vaccines for Children program in 2020 compared to 2019.
Likewise, the number of Kansas vaccinations reported to KDHE was lower from March through August than in that period of 2019.
In response, the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians and the Kansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in collaboration with Kansas Action for Children, urged families to stick to vaccination and wellness-visit schedules for children.
There is concern among health professionals about secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses this winter.
Many non-essential procedures, surgeries and visits to medical facilities were postponed in early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three Kansas organizations plan a social media campaign to encourage families and primary care providers get to children up to date on their vaccinations.