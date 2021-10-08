Many Kansas Schools Fail I.T. Prep

Many Kansas school districts aren’t taking basic steps to protect their computer systems and the privacy of sensitive information collected about students, according to a legislative audit.
The report from the Legislature’s auditing agency based its conclusions on a survey sent to the state’s 286 local school districts, with 147 responding.
The audit said that more than a quarter of the school districts surveyed didn’t have antivirus software on all computers, with figure rising to about a third for districts with 500 or fewer students.
Only 34% of districts said they scanned computers for vulnerabilities at least once a month, while 35% said they never did it, the auditors said.
More than half of the school districts surveyed said the competitive salaries required to attract information technology workers represented a significant barrier to having enough IT staff.