Many Kansas Schools Fail I.T. Prep

Oct 8, 2021 @ 6:44am

Many Kansas school districts aren’t taking basic steps to protect their computer systems and the privacy of sensitive information collected about students, according to a legislative audit.

The report from the Legislature’s auditing agency based its conclusions on a survey sent to the state’s 286 local school districts, with 147 responding.

The audit said that more than a quarter of the school districts surveyed didn’t have antivirus software on all computers, with figure rising to about a third for districts with 500 or fewer students.

Only 34% of districts said they scanned computers for vulnerabilities at least once a month, while 35% said they never did it, the auditors said.

More than half of the school districts surveyed said the competitive salaries required to attract information technology workers represented a significant barrier to having enough IT staff.

