Many Vaccinated People Avoiding Those Who Aren’t

If you’re already vaccinated against COVID-19, will you avoid people that you know have not had their shots? According to a recent survey, about half of you would answer “yes.”
A biotechnical products distribution company, MyBioSource.com, surveyed thirty-four hundred people nationwide, and found that – in Kansas – 48% of those who are vaccinated will avoid those who haven’t received the shots.
That number – 48% – is the same as the national average.
There are regional variations.
For example, in Maryland, 65% say they’ll avoid the unvaccinated, while in Idaho, the number is 11%.
Nationally, the survey also found that 40% of people who have been vaccinated would be prepared to pause friendships if they discovered some friends refused to be vaccinated.
37% of respondents agree with the principle of incentives – in the form of money or products – to encourage people to get vaccinated.