Many Ways To File Taxes For Free, IRS Says

You don’t have to spend lots of money at a professional tax preparer. In fact, you can file your federal return for free.

“This is something that the IRS offers,” said spokesman Michael Devine. “We partner with twelve different tax software companies. They do all the hard work. They make the software, and they then let you use it for free if you make less than $64,000.”

Depending upon which company you choose, you can do your state return, too.

“Most of them are going to let you do your state return at the same time,” said Devine. “Some of them may charge you a small fee for that. If you think about all the time it takes to put all your federal information into the system very carefully and then all you have to do is maybe pay a little bit of money and click a button and get your state return done at the same time and e-file them both at the same time and get confirmation back that the IRS received them and accpeted them and that’s really important in this era of identity theft, it’s a really great deal.

If you’re income is more than $64,000, the procedure is a little different.

“We’ll let you do your tax return yourself,” said Devine. “It’s not the complete system that asks you a lot of questions. It’s for people who know how to do their taxes and just want to do it for free. This is called fillable forms.”

If you made less than $54,000, there are volunteer sites that will help you do your taxes for free. You can find where the closest volunteer site is by going to irs.gov or you can call (800) 906-9887 and put in your ZIP Code and you can find out where the closest free site is.