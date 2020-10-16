Maple Leaf Festival At Baldwin City Goes Virtual This Year
Like many events this year, the Maple Leaf Festival will be in an entirely different format.
Officially, the traditional 63rd annual Maple Leaf Festival in historic downtown Baldwin City is cancelled.
“Decision to cancel the 2020 Maple Leaf Festival is necessary,” said Mike Curran, committee president. “It is the right step for public health safety during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The annual festival typically draws 30,000 people to Baldwin City fueled by 300 booths from across the country. “It supports the local nonprofit community through food booth proceeds,” Curran added.
In the decision making process, committee members decided to create a 2020 Virtual Maple Leaf Festival experience.
“Talk was turned to action with the creation of a virtual Maple Leaf website: mapleleaffestival.com.” according to Curran.
“We felt it was important to create a virtual website that highlighted vendors.” explained Lynn Hughes, committeeman and website developer. “It also had to provide visitors online purchases through a link to vendor websites.”
In addition to vendor links, the website features the virtual parade, quilt show, Maple Leaf Festival history and t-shirt sales. “Proceeds benefit the Baldwin City nonprofit community,” Hughes said.
“Stay home and shop Maple Leaf products and celebrate online,” Curran urged.
“Visit mapleleaffestival.com on October 17-18 to engage in the festival,” Hughes welcomed.
“Share your pictures on social media using #mapleleafmemories,” Curran requested.
Pets are allowed at the Virtual Maple Leaf Festival. “We would love to see yours, #mapleleafpets,” Curran said.