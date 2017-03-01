March In Like A Lamb, For The Most Part

Dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and cooler today, with a high at 52 and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 29.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 57.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 60.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 26.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 60.