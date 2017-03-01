March In Like A Lamb, For The Most Part

Dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and cooler today, with a high at 52 and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 60.