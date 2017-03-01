WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Clear
Feels Like 28°
Winds WNW 10 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
27°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
29°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy73°
58°

March In Like A Lamb, For The Most Part

by on March 1, 2017 at 6:09 AM (26 mins ago)

Dry conditions continue for the foreseeable future.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:   Breezy and cooler today, with a high at 52 and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Tonight:   Clear and cold, with a low at 29.   

Tomorrow:  Sunny and windy, with a high at 57.   

Friday:  Sunny, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 60.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.