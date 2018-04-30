AUDIO: Marco and Parker Earn Mini Camp Invites with Raiders

Two former Washburn Ichabod football have earned NFL mini camp invitations with the Oakland Raiders as Bob Marco and Trey Parker have signed with the squad.

Defensive tackle Trey Parker was a third team all-region pick and a second team all-MIAA pick as a senior helping the Ichabods to the Heart of Texas Bowl Championship. This past season he recorded 43 tackles with 4.5 for loss for 19 yards with a blocked kick. In his four-year career at Washburn he made 39 career starts appearing 45 games collecting 145 tackles with 77 solo stops adding 18.0 tackles for loss with 15 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and 8.5 sacks for 53 yards. From his tackle spot, he recorded seven tackles in a game five different times.

Offensive tackle Bob Marco was a first team all-MIAA selection as a senior and was an honorable mention selection as a junior. Overall he started 37 games appearing in 41 in his career.

Bob Marco

Trey Parker