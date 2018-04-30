WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Clear
Feels Like 82°
Winds South 20 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy82°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
69°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm80°
53°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
53°

AUDIO: Marco and Parker Earn Mini Camp Invites with Raiders

by on April 30, 2018 at 11:43 AM (5 hours ago)

Two former Washburn Ichabod football have earned NFL mini camp invitations with the Oakland Raiders as Bob Marco and Trey Parker have signed with the squad.

Defensive tackle Trey Parker was a third team all-region pick and a second team all-MIAA pick as a senior helping the Ichabods to the Heart of Texas Bowl Championship. This past season he recorded 43 tackles with 4.5 for loss for 19 yards with a blocked kick. In his four-year career at Washburn he made 39 career starts appearing 45 games collecting 145 tackles with 77 solo stops adding 18.0 tackles for loss with 15 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and 8.5 sacks for 53 yards. From his tackle spot, he recorded seven tackles in a game five different times.

Offensive tackle Bob Marco was a first team all-MIAA selection as a senior and was an honorable mention selection as a junior. Overall he started 37 games appearing in 41 in his career.

Bob Marco

Trey Parker 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.