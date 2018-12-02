Marquette’s Howard Too Much For Wildcats

On the strength of a season-high 45 points from junior Markus Howard, Marquette knocked No. 12/10 Kansas State from the ranks of the unbeaten with an 83-71 victory on Saturday afternoon in front of 15,517 fans at Fiserv Forum.

The 45 points by Howard were the second-most surrendered to a single opponent in school history and the most since Siena’s Doremus Bennerman went for school-record 51 points in the consolation game of the NIT on March 30, 1994. The junior connected on 11-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range, and hit on 19-of-21 attempts from the free throw line. It marked his second game of 35 or more points this season.

Marquette (6-2) connected on 56.8 percent (25-of-44) from the field, including 68.4 percent (13-of-19) in a pivotal first half, in which, the Golden Eagles used a key technical on senior Barry Brown, Jr., to ignite a 10-0 run by Howard that gave them the lead for good. K-State (6-1) would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

For a Wildcat squad that entered the game seventh nationally in scoring defense (56.3 ppg.) and 28th in field goal percentage defense (37.7), the 83 points and 56.8 field goal percentage were the most allowed this season.

K-State also struggled offensively, hitting on just 41.8 percent (23-of-55) of its field goals, including 34.6 percent (9-of-26) in the first half when the Wildcats missed 12 of their last 16 shots.

Junior Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed led four players in double figures with a team-high 12 points, while seniors Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Howard was joined in double figures by Anim Sacar, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 field goals.

In tightly-called contest, the teams combined for 53 personal fouls, including season-high 29 on K-State