Marshall encourages ‘look beyond tomorrow’ when it comes to trade

Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall is encouraging people to take the long view of history when it comes to trade policy.

“Everybody wants to judge decisions that are made this morning, tonight,” said Marshall. “In many things, it takes years to see their fruition.”

Marshall cited an example Kansans should be familiar with.

“When President Eisenhower finished his term, most people would have ranked him somewhere in the middle, as far as success as a President, maybe 25th or 30th,” said Marshall. “Today, historians list President Eisenhower as the 4th most successful President we’ve ever had, because of his long-term solution. He started the Interstate Highway System. He started NASA. He started the Education Department. Those were all things that took decades to come to fruition.”

Marshall sees the U.S. trade situation as unfair in the long run.

“We cannot continue to allow China to have a 25 percent minimum tariff on U.S. goods, while we have a 2 percent tariff on them,” said Marshall. “WTO set this up in about 2004. China was an emerging country. They are no longer an emerging country. We want free trade. President Trump’s goals are admirable. He wants 0 percent tariffs.”

Marshall says the news needs to look beyond tomorrow. They need to look down the road and see where the President is trying to go.