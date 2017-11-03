Marshall does Facebook Live on tax bill, expresses support

Kansas First District Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall spoke to his constituents on Facebook Live on Friday about the Republican tax bill.

“What I’m really, really proud of is we’re giving relief for hard working taxpayers from Kansas with this legislation,” said Marshall. “There’s going to be probably about a $1200 tax relief for the average family of four, just to put it in perspective. This piece of legislation is going to absolutely help families.”

One of the ways it will do that is by simplifying the tax code for more people, according to Marshall.

“We’ve doubled the standard deduction for a family from $12,000 to $24,000,” said Marshall. “We’ve increased the Child Tax Credit to $1600. All that should spell great tax relief for hard working Kansans. It’s going to be much simpler. We think that 90 percent of people who file their income taxes in Kansas will do it on the back of a postcard.”

Eighty percent of Kansans already file their returns without itemizing. Congressman Marshall also praised Kansas Second District Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, who is on the House Ways and Means Committee for her work on this bill.

“She’s been a great champion on all this,” said Marshall. “She’s certainly had her fingerprints all over this tax bill. We’re proud of what Lynn’s done for Kansas, representing her state and making sure, she and I worked very hard in making sure there are some special provisions to protect agriculture.”

Marshall noted that President Trump and the Senate have both expressed positive comments thus far and that this is so different than the rollout of health care and the two chambers and the President are walking in step on this.

“We’ve had eight years, maybe almost ten years now of a horribly stagnant economy,” said Marshall. “We think that this tax reform will get the economy going again and start growing jobs.”

The bill will be heard in the House Ways and Means committee next week.