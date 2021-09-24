Marshall Introduces Bill to Prevent Dishonorable Discharges for COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has introduced a COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act to prohibit the Department of Defense from giving servicemembers a dishonorable discharge for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The House Armed Services Committee recently passed similar language in an amendment to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
This legislation comes in response to President Biden mandating millions of Americans – including service members – to get vaccinated, and the Defense Department issuing guidance stating that soldiers who refuse the vaccine will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment – to include relief of duties or discharge.”
Dishonorably discharged U.S. service members surrender certain rights and benefits including ownership of any sort of firearm or ammunition, access to the GI Bill for further education, VA home loans, VA medical benefits, military funeral honors, and the ability to re-enlist in another branch of the military.