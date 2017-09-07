Marshall likely to support Harvey bill when it returns with debt ceiling provisions

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall says that getting Hurricane Harvey relief into the field is vital and even if the U.S. Senate adds in provisions to raise the debt ceiling, it still looks like a bill he can support when it comes back to that chamber.

“FEMA’s going to run out of money Thursday or Friday,” Marshall said. “We have to do something. We need to act on that. Closing the government down just makes no sense to me. That creates uncertainty. I’m very sad that we’ve ended up at this point where Congress has to live with these deadlines, but that’s the world I’ve inherited.”

Marshall called on his previous experience to inform his decision making in this matter.

“I’m trying to make the best decisions,” Marshall said. ” I just learned as a doctor that you can’t always have everything you want. Sometimes you have to give chemotherapy. Sometimes you have to give radiation. Sometimes you have to do a c-section. So, it’s not a perfect decision. We need to fund FEMA, and we don’t want to shut the government down. We need to keep moving forward and we need to keep working on long-term solutions.”

The original Harvey package passed on a vote of 419-3 on Wednesday.