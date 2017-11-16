Marshall praises tax bill that passed House Thursday

The United States House of Representatives passed a tax relief bill on 227-205 Thursday afternoon and Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall said immediately before voting for it that he was excited about this bill.

“Our goal since day number one is to make sure we get significant relief to hard-working Americans,” said Marshall. “What this bill does to start with, it doubles the standard deduction from $12,000 to $24,000 for a family, for a working couple. By doing that, it’s definitely going to lower people’s taxes. I don’t think that anyone can argue that this bill is not going to lower the taxes for hard-working Americans, for middle income and for low income people as well. That’s the whole focus of the tax bill is to lower taxes on the working people of Kansas.”

Those working people should like the simpler structure of the tax code, as well.

“We think that 90 percent of Kansans will be able to do their taxes on the back of a postcard now,” said Marshall. “That’s what I would call simplicity. It’s very focused on the family. We’re not only increasing the standard deduction, but we’re also increasing the child tax credit, as well, from $1000 to $1600.”

There is some concern that the elimination of some wind energy tax credits could negatively affect the Siemens wind turbine plant in Hutchinson in the First District.

“Certainly, this does phase out some of the wind tax credits quicker,” said Marshall. “This is something I brought up with Chairman Brady specifically and I was unable to get that pushed through. I think what we have to hope is that Siemens is going to get their corporate tax rate lowered to 20 percent. It’s going to go from 35 to 20 percent. That’s going to be a big benefit for them. I hope that’s an offset.”

Marshall also cautioned that the bill still has to pass the Senate and then likely go to a conference committee before it is finalized, so the wind tax credit provision could still be included in the final measure, depending on how the Senate chooses to handle it.