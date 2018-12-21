Marshall says lack of border wall compromise is politically motivated for Pelosi

Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall believes that the lack of compromise on the border wall has a political motivation, at least for Nancy Pelosi.

“If Ms. Pelosi gives any money towards border security, she’s going to lose Democratic votes to become Speaker,” said Marshall. “Everything she’s doing right now is directed to make sure that she becomes Speaker of the House. She’s got people from the far left in her party pulling her in that direction. I bet, if set free, probably a third of the Democrats, maybe half, would say okay, let’s do some type of funding for border security.”

Marshall said the potential shutdown doesn’t affect a big part of the government.

“I just want to reassure Kansans that I don’t think you’re going to feel anything, or very minimal back home, if this happens,” said Marshall. “This only represents about 10 percent of the government funding. Nothing’s going to happen to your Social Security check. Nothing’s going to happen with Medicare or Medicaid. The military is fully funded. All the essential services of the government will go on.”

Folks at the FDA and USDA, for example, are paid through December 28th, so there is some time to work on this.

“We’ve got to stay the course,” said Marshall. “I don’t fight every fight. Not every battle is the most important battle. I think that this is a hill that I’m going to stand on top of, and I was one of the people begging the President to stand tall here and push back on the Senate and get us some border funding.”

It remains to be seen how quickly any compromise could come together. Most Senators have already left Washington for the weekend.