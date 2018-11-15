WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Massage therapist in Gardner pleads guilty to recording women undressing

by on November 15, 2018 at 3:00 PM (15 mins ago)

A suburban Kansas City massage therapist faces sentencing on January 3rd after admitting that he secretly recorded video of a woman while she undressed.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Daniel Gorski pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of breach of privacy.  He previously worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner, Kansas.

An investigation began in 2016 after Gorski’s girlfriend reported finding a computer flash drive containing images of women undressing or nude.  Prosecutors eventually charged Gorski with crimes involving several women, but the additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement on Thursday.

Gorski also pleaded guilty earlier this year in Jefferson County to possession of child pornography.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.