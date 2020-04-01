Massive emergency food distribution to take place in Topeka on Thursday
A massive emergency distribution of nearly 30,000 pounds of fresh food will take place tomorrow at no charge for individuals and families needing assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-through distribution will start around 9:30 a.m. at the East entrance of the Kansas Neurological Institue, 3107 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. One member of each family needing food is requested to be present to receive food. Members from different families may come in the same car. No I.D. is required.
Volunteers are still needed to give out the food and should arrive at 8:30 a.m. to the Volunteer Entrance. The event is sponsored by Town & Country Christian Church and Haversters Community Food Network.
If you would like to receive food or to volunteer, go to the stop light at the intersection of SW 21st and Randolph streets and turn south. Signs will direct you to the Distribution Entrance and to the Volunteer Entrance. KNI premises will be open at 6 a.m.