The Irish Fest 5K is ON St Patrick’s Day this year! Join us for the run and stay for the Irish Fest located at 8th & Jackson in Downtown Topeka. Enjoy great Irish food, Irish music, a kids’ carnival, and so much more!

The Irish Fest starts at 8:00AM with a breakfast, and the 5K run follows at 9:00AM and activities all day!

For more about the historic Irish Fest, click HERE