Maurer Blows Another Save For Royals

Jim Adduci delivered a two-run double in the ninth and scored the go-ahead run on James McCann’s double as the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

After Adduci’s double off Brandon Maurer tied it, Jason Hamel replaced Maurer and gave up a first-pitch RBI double to McCann, his third hit, to put the Tigers ahead.

Maurer (0-4) faced three batters in the ninth and all scored.

Alex Wilson (1-3) picked up the win. Shane Greene gave up a two-out single in the ninth before earning his 20th save in 23 chances.

Heath Fillmyer, who was making his second Royals start, allowed two runs, one unearned, on three singles, while striking out six and walking two in 6 2/3 innings.

He had retired 15 in a row before walking Victor Martinez with two outs in the seventh. After Adduci dumped a single down the third-base line, Kevin McCarthy replaced Fillmyer. McCann and Jose Iglesias delivered run-producing singles.

Francisco Liriano, who threw 50 pitches in the first two innings, yielded three runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. Liriano is winless in his last 11 starts since an April 28 victory.

Left-handed hitters entered the game hitting .088 against Liriano, so Royals manager Ned Yost stacked his lineup with eight right-handed hitters.

Lucas Duda, the lone lefty, laced a two-out, two-run single in the first and singled home Jorge Bonifacio in the fifth to chase Liriano.

Mike Moustakas’ pinch double in the seventh scored Salvador Perez from first base, giving the Royals a 4-2 lead.