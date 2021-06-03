      Weather Alert

May Rains Wipe Out Drought Conditions in Kansas

Jun 3, 2021 @ 10:19am

The frequent rains during May in Kansas have wiped out drought conditions across the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows no drought conditions in Kansas.

There are a couple of small pockets of abnormally dry conditions. One area covers Doniphan, southern half of Brown and smaller portions of Atchison and Jackson counties. Another area in southeast Kansas covers Wilson as well as smaller of Neosho, Montgomery, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood and Woodson counties.

The last time the National Drought Mitigation Center map showed no drought conditions in Kansas was back on August 6, 2019.

Temperatures have started to climb and moisture has become less frequent this week.

 

Source: National Drought Mitigation Center

 

 

