WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 85°
Winds NNE 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy88°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear95°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy93°
73°

Mayor De La Isla says burglars victimized her three times in past six weeks

by on July 31, 2018 at 3:56 PM (3 hours ago)

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she felt terrified because burglars had victimized her three times in the past six weeks.

She told reporters at a monthly news conference that it’s a feeling of vulnerability, of feeling unsafe in your own home and not being able to sleep at night.

The Topeka Capital-Journal says De La Isla is a single mother who owns her home in southwest Topeka’s Briarwood subdivision.  She has been Topeka’s mayor since January and previously served four years on the city council.

The mayor says she was sleeping about 5 a.m. Monday when someone jiggled her house’s locked door, entered her daughter’s unlocked car outside the house and stole bicycles and make-up.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.