Mayor Resigns Due to Threats Over Mask Support
A mayor has announced her immediate resignation because of threats she has received after publicly supporting a mask mandate.
Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after encountering aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted in a USA Today article supporting a mask mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported.
Warshaw is quoted in the article as saying, “We just felt like we had to do something so everybody was aware of how important it was for everybody to be responsible for each other’s health and well-being.”
The commission voted 4-1 on November 16th to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.
Ford County, where Dodge City is located, has recorded over 49-hundred cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department.
The county has about 33,600 residents.
Some of the threatening emails have been turned over to police.
Specific details of the threats were not provided.
Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said the department is looking into the communications to determine its response.