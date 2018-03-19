Mayor’s Task Force against Domestic Violence announced Monday

Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced the “Mayor’s Task Force against Domestic Violence” for Topeka and Shawnee County Monday morning.

“The Mayor’s Task Force against Domestic Violence is a project that is very close to my heart. The YWCA helped me get out of an abusive relationship and I believe that this task force will help many other women get out of harmful situations,” Mayor De La Isla said. “I believe that stopping domestic violence and abuse is key to improving people’s lives and improving the City of Topeka. Together with our partners we can all help to end domestic violence in this community.”

The task force is made up of representatives across the criminal justice system as well as community service agencies including Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Shawnee County Court Services, local Batterer’s Intervention Programs, Washburn University, Department of Children and Families, Valeo Behavioral Health, and

Stormont Vail Hospital.

These agencies join together with the purpose of increasing victim safety, offender accountability, and community awareness. These agencies are committed to eradicating the problem of domestic violence and are willing to hold themselves and each other accountable.

Kathleen Marker “We know our communities are safer when we work together,” said the YWCA’s Kathleen Marker.

“The YWCA Northeast Kansas is proud to be a part of this large collaborative effort to ensure women, children and families are guaranteed access to justice and services that keep them safe.”