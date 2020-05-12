Mays seeks to retain County Commission seat
Topeka area small business owner and current County Commissioner, Aaron Mays, has announced his candidacy for re-election to Shawnee County Commission District 3.
Aaron Mays believes that his experience on the Topeka City Council and the Shawnee County Commission has made a difference in the Community. He hopes to continue making positive changes to the Shawnee County Commission. Mays formally launched his candidacy on Tuesday for the seat he claimed in September 2019.
Mays was elected by party officials to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Bob Archer. Prior to joining the Commission, Mays was elected to the Topeka City Council representing District 7 in 2017. He hopes that his time with the city and county have helped him create some positive connections. Mays said, “In my short time as an elected official, I have enjoyed listening to constituents about what matters to them.” When asked about what he sees for the future of Shawnee County, Mays said he hopes to “recognize and address ways to renew the momentum that our community had prior to COVID 19. We still have a lot of great things going on here, but we have some challenges. I think we have an obligation to help get things back on track.”
Economic Development and Infrastructure investments have been top priorities of Mays’ tenure in elected office. He was able to secure funding for the resurfacing of Gage Blvd from 37th to 45th. He also voted to provide JEDO funds to both large and small businesses. Mays said, “The new Wal-Mart Distribution Center will be a game-changer for South Topeka, and things like the HOST program will undoubtedly help small businesses and individuals affected by COVID 19”.
Aaron Mays is a lifelong Topekan and a sixth-generation Kansan. He is a co-owner of the Mays Group, a Government Relations firm specializing in business issues facing the State of Kansas. He lives in Southwest Topeka with his wife Tara and two sons Winston (11) and Truman (8). Mays is a graduate of Topeka High School, Washburn University, and earned an MBA degree from Baker University. He has been involved with numerous community organizations.