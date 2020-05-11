McPherson Barber Avoids Arrest for Opening Shop
A barber in McPherson says he was threatened with arrest last week for violating Governor Laura Kelly’s order that barbershops be closed, then was told that the warrant was rescinded.
Barber Luke Aichele reopened his shop – Luke’s Barbershop – last Monday.
KWCH reports that Aichele says the barbers in his shop wear masks and sanitize their hands between clients.
The barber chairs are six feet apart.
Aichele says that he closed when Governor Laura Kelly ordered barbershops to close, but that he has used all of his savings since then.
Aichele says he decided to open early because he and his employees have not received any unemployment, and need to provide for their families.
Aichele says authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him, but late Saturday night, he says the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the warrant.
Police referred questions from the media to the county prosecutor.