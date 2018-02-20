McPherson County community dealing with high nitrate levels in water; infant consumption of water discouraged

A McPherson County community is dealing with high nitrate levels in its water supply.

According to a Facebook post of a flyer sent to Canton, Kansas residents on Monday, that town’s water sample collected on January 29 showed a nitrate level of 24 mg/L.

This is above the federal nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.

The note calls nitrate in drinking water a ‘serious health concern’ for infants less than 6 months old.

The note tells residents not to give the water to infants and if it has been ingested, to look for blue baby syndrome, which is where the skin of the infant takes on a blue tinge. Victims of blue baby syndrome need immediate medical attention.

The note goes further to discourage boiling of the water, as that actually concentrates the nitrates.

Adults should be able to drink the water safely, but if you are pregnant or have health concerns, consult a doctor.

The City of Canton plans to retest the water supply and consult with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The high school in Canton-Galva USD 419 is located in Canton and served by the city water supply, so non-residents may have had an opportunity to drink the water if visiting the school.

Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial or agricultural sources. Levels can vary throughout the year. City officials plan to update residents when levels drop.